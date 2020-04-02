March 7, 2020 Nancy Lucile Northrop Sluzinski, 80, of Marion, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. The services for Nancy Northrop Sluzinski originally scheduled for Thursday, April 9, have been canceled due to the coronavirus. The service will be rescheduled at a later date. Please watch our website or call Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion at 652-2120, for further information.

