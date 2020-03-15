March 7, 2020 Nancy Lucile Northrop Sluzinski, 80, of Marion, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at her residence. Born in New York City to the late Robert Wright Northrop and Cornelia Lucile Lott, she lived on Long Island until her early teens. She lived for a time in Connecticut and Boston, where she worked at Boston University. She married the late Richard I. Sluzinski and enjoyed being a farmer's wife for 30 years. Nancy was also a real estate agent, nurse's aide, and an administrative assistant. Nancy was a pillar of our community. Her smiling face could be seen volunteering in many capacities. She was a third generation volunteer with the American Red Cross, and she was the 2012 volunteer of the year for the McDowell Chapter. She was also involved with the North Carolina State Volunteer Guardian ad Litem Program, Mission Hospital McDowell, and Hospice Respite Care. Mrs. Sluzinski's love of children was infectious. She was involved with Head Start of McDowell County. She authored eight children's books, the last three of which were published by Guideposts. Her latest works were about pennies from heaven. Nancy is survived by the many friends whose lives she touched along the way. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held at Kirksey Funeral Home, Thursday, April 9, at 3 p.m. Kirksey Funeral Home www.kirkseymarion.com

