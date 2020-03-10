April 21, 1934 - March 7, 2020
Mr. Donald Wallace Smith, 85, of Marion, passed away after a brief illness, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion.
A son of the late Garland and Julia Davis Smith, he was born in McDowell County, April 21, 1934. Following his service in the U.S. Army, he returned to Marion and worked at various jobs including Old Fort Finishing and as a co-owner of the P.G. General Store. He eventually retired from Pleasant Gardens Machine Shop. In his free time he enjoyed working with wood, especially building birdhouses and he gave many of them away to friends and family. He also liked to make a garden but what he found most rewarding was picking the banjo and playing Bluegrass music. A life member of Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, he will be remembered as a kind and humble man and a good husband, father and brother.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Elaine Shuford Smith; daughter, Cheryl Byrd and husband, David; three sisters, Jeanette Queen (Earl), Lila Boone (Harold) and Lucille Coates (Bruce), all of P.G.; and grandson, Cory Byrd of Washington, N.C.
A service of remembrance and celebration of his life will be held Wednesday, March 11, at 2 p.m., in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with the Rev. Harold Webb, and Donald's cousin, the Rev. Horace Smith officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Burial will follow at McDowell Memorial Park.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Autumn Care for the loving care given to Donald in his final days and all his caregivers are going to miss "The Candy Man".
Flowers are appreciated, however, those desiring to make a memorial contribution in his memory are encouraged to consider Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 4089 US 70 West, Marion, NC 28752.
