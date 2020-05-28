John "Darrell" Smith December 5, 1942 - May 26, 2020 Mr. John "Darrell" Smith, 77, passed away Tuesday, May 26, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Doris Roberts Smith. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

May 28
Graveside Service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
11:00AM
McDowell Memorial Park
327 Memorial Park Road
Marion, North Carolina 28752
