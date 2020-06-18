June 12, 2020 Tommy Smith, 40, of 106 Bartlette Rd., in Marion, went to be with the Lord Friday, June 12, 2020, at his home. Tommy was a native of Rutherford County, the son of Cynthia Carver Evans and the late Tommy Eugene Smith. In addition to his mother, Cynthia, Tommy is survived by his sons, Benjamin and Grayson; brothers, Ricky, Timmy and B.J.; sister, Angel; fiancée, Crystal; and her son, Gabe; uncle, Bobby; aunt, Susie; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Covenant Church of God with the Rev. Jonathan Lankford officiating. Tommy will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Burial in Eternal Hills Memorial Park will follow the service. The family ask that everyone attending please observe social distancing and wear a mask. Crowe's Mortuary www.crowemortuary.com
Service information
2:00PM
120 Top Avenue
Ellenboro, NC 28040
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
