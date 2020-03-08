March 5, 2020 Juanita Wilma Wiseman Stevens, 78, of Marion, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Grace Hospital. Born in Altapass, to the late Seward Wiseman and Dorothy Crowder, she worked for many years at Galey and Lord as a cloth inspector. Mrs. Stevens truly loved her family, and she enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Junior Wesley Stevens; and one brother, William Lee Wiseman. Survivors include a son, Robert Stevens; two daughters, Sharon Burnette and Sheila Hollifield (Chuck); four grandchildren, Debra Hollifield, Travis Hollifield, Devin Stevens, and Elliott Stevens; four great-grandchildren, Brianna Mills, J.P. Mills, Natalie Hollifield, and Travis "T" Hollifield; and two great-great-grandchildren, Haven and Myla. A funeral service will be held Monday, March 9, at 2 p.m., in McCall Memorial Chapel of Kirksey Funeral Home in Marion, with the Rev. Gary Webb officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will follow the service in Glenwood Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved, Junior. Kirksey Funeral Home of Marion www.kirkseymarion.com
