September 12, 1940 - March 2, 2020
Mr. Vernon D. Stevens, age 79, of Old Fort, North Carolina, passed away on the morning of Monday, March 2, 2020, at his residence. The son of the late William and Ruby Melton Stevens, he was born in McDowell County, North Carolina, on September 12, 1940.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Lucas Smith; and four brothers, Calvin Stevens, Arnold Stevens, Sam Freeman and Bill Stevens. Vernon was a wonderful and loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He retired from Ethan Allen in Old Fort after 37 years of service. Vernon enjoyed working with wood, and spending time with his family meant the world to him.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Stevens; one son, Vernon Divese Stevens (Jill); one daughter, Treva Stevens Covert (Scott); four sisters, Shirley Laws and her late husband, David Laws, Verdie Propst (Bill), Cindy Johnson (Tommy) and Rita Barnett; two brothers, Norman Stevens (Joyce) and Jimmy Stevens (Toni); and one sister-in-law, Judy Stevens. He is also survived by four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate the life of Mr. Stevens will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Grace Community Church, with Pastor Jerry Lewis officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Vernon's memory are asked to consider Grace Community Church, 5182 US 70 West, Marion, NC 28752, www.graceforall.org.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Stevens family.
