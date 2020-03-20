Glenn J. Strouse February 9, 1960 - March 19, 2020 Glenn J. Strouse, 60, of Nebo, died Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was retired from Ravenna City Water Treatment Plant. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

