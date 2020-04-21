April 18, 2020 Loretta Brown Summey, 84, of Old Fort, passed away Friday, April 18, 2020, at her residence, with her loving family by her side. Born to the late Sewell Brown and Eunice Davis Brown, Loretta worked in textiles for many years. She loved country music and working at McDonald's even after she retired. She truly adored her grandbabies. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Ray Summey, and two sisters. Survivors include her daughters, Lois Poteat (Garry) and Sue Ellen Taylor; stepdaughter, Rita Case; three sisters, Lillian Harris, Velma Grant, and Colleen Grant; and one brother, William Brown. Mrs. Summey is also survived by four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. A private graveside service will be held at Davistown Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her beloved Charles. Kirksey Funeral Home of Old Fort
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@mcdowellnews.com.
