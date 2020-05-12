September 26, 1946 - May 9, 2020 Mrs. Patricia Ballew Suttles, 73, of Nebo, passed away following a period of declining health, Saturday, May 9, 2020, at Mission Hospital in Asheville. She was born in Marion, Sept. 26, 1946, to the late Calvin Ballew and Irene Washburn Ballew. Mrs. Suttles attended Pleasant Gardens High School where she played basketball on the same team with her sister, Doris. She worked at a variety of professions during her work career including Nebo Elementary School, Henredon, Baxter Healthcare and Kelly's Jewelry Store. But the job she loved most was as the activity coordinator at Sunrise Rehabilitation and Care, where she brought joy to many of the patients being cared for there. Mrs. Suttles was a faithful and active member of Bethel Free Will Baptist Church and she loved helping decorate the church during the various holidays and for activities being held there. She loved to travel and do craftwork but what brought her the most pleasure was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her husband of 56 years, James Edward Suttles; two children, Mike Suttles and wife, Stephanie, of Nebo and Dianna Greer and husband, Tim, of Valdese; her sister, Doris Deaton and husband, Clarence, of Burnsville; six grandchildren, Andrew Suttles and wife, Nora, Kendel Benge, Roxanna Suttles, Jonathan Greer and wife, Ashley, Scotty Greer and wife, Maura, and Patrick Greer; five great-grandchildren, Emma, Zack and Riley Ross, Ethan Suttles, and Erin Greer; and special nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held today (Tuesday, May 12), at 2 p.m., at Bethel Free Will Baptist Church, with the Rev. Ray Stockton and the Rev. Larry Anderson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. at the church, prior to the service. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those desiring to make a memorial contribution in her memory are encouraged to consider the Building Fund at her church and can be sent to P.O. Box 236, Nebo, NC 28761. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
