August 5, 1940 - May 11, 2020 Dallas Taylor, age 79, of Old Fort, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020 at his residence. His loving family was by his side during this journey. Born in Buncombe County, North Carolina on August 05, 1940, he was the son of the late Benjamin and Gertrude Wright Taylor. He was also preceded in death by two sisters, Effie Belcher and Joyce Nelon. An avid coon hunter, Dallas was known as having been a hard worker and a perfectionist. He truly loved his family. Dallas was a member of Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church. Left to cherish his precious memories are his devoted and loving wife of 45 years, Louise Killian Taylor; one daughter, Pamela Taylor Parkins (Wayne); one son, Rob Taylor (Elizabeth); four stepchildren, Dianne Patton (William), Edward Lewis (Vicki), Kenneth Lewis (Tina) and Carroll Lewis; and one sister, Hazel Taylor. Dallas is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Bobby Jamison. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rocky Pass Free Will Baptist Church with Rev. Alan Sailors and Rev. Keith Jamison officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Taylor's memory are asked to consider, A.C. "Bud" Hogan Community Center, 909 East Main Street, Old Fort, North Carolina 28762. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Taylor family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828)-559-8111.
