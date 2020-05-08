May 5, 2020 Arthur Tessneer, 89, of the Bills Creek community, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Accordius Health Care/White Oak Manor Rutherfordton. As a native of Polk County, Arthur retired as plant manager of Drexel Heritage in Marion, after 38 years of employment. He was a master woodworker, known for building furniture and grandfather clocks. In addition to his woodworking skills, Arthur was an accomplished farmer who loved working his land. Restoring antique John Deere tractors was another hobby. Many old tractors were brought back to life with his skilled hands. He is survived by his grandson, Donnie Tessneer; daughter-in-law, Joyce Tessneer; and a number of nieces and nephews. Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Durham and Ina Haynes Tessneer; his loving wife of 70 years, Verlan Beatrice Dalton Tessneer; and their son, Don Arthur Tessneer. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 9, at Bills Creek Baptist Church, 1475 Bills Creek Rd. in Lake Lure, with the Rev. Kelly Luckadoo officiating. Anyone wishing to attend is asked to observe social distancing. The family would like to acknowledge the wonderful care provided by the staff of Accordius Health Care and special thanks to Renee Hardin for the care and compassion shown to Arthur during his last days. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bills Creek Baptist Church Cemetery Fund C/O the Church Treasurer 1221 Bills Creek Rd., Lake Lure, NC 28746. Crowe's Mortuary www.crowemortuary.com
