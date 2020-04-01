March 24, 2020 Margaret Gaines Thomas, 82, passed away Monday, March 24, 2020, at CaroMont Regional Medical Center. A native of Virginia, Margaret was the daughter of the late Ernest Howard and Ethel Bernice Potter Gaines. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ray D. Thomas; son, John Thomas; and her brother, Randy Gaines. Margaret was an avid gardener. She really enjoyed being part of the Red Hatters in Marion and was very thankful for the friends she made there. During her years at Asheville Pediatrics as a phone nurse, she helped thousands of families take care of their children with warm reassurances to new mothers that everything was going to be ok. Left to cherish Margaret's memory are her daughter, Ann Thomas of Gastonia; two sons, Ray Thomas of Hanahan, S.C., and Bobby Thomas of Marion; three grandchildren, Josh Thomas, Leslie Landers, and Michael Landers; and two great-grandchildren, Nate Mickle and Pippa Rain Landers. A special thank you to Leslie Landers for her never failing love, compassionate care and her tenacity to get the best care available through the final months of Margaret's life. Forest Lawn Funeral Homes www.forestlawnfuneral.com

