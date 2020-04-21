December 8, 1964 - April 14, 2020 Paul went home to be with the Lord, Tuesday, April 14, 2020, after a period of declining health. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Sally Thompson; parents, George Mitchell Thompson and Sharon Gail Piercy Thompson; and one brother, George David Thompson. Surviving are two sons, Nathan Thompson of Marion, Josh Thompson of South Carolina; daughter, Madison Gail Thompson of Marion; three sisters, Pamela Beth Lavender of Old Fort, Sarah Brenda Willis of Ormond Beach, Fla., and Lisa Marie Austin of Asheville. No service is planned at this time. Asheville Area Alternative Funeral & Cremation 702 Riverside Dr, Asheville NC 28801

