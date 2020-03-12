November 19, 1955 - March 10, 2020 Mr. Mark Edwin Tilson, age 64, of Old Fort, departed from this earthly world at the Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville, North Carolina on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with his loving son by his side. A native of McDowell County, he was born on November 19, 1955, to John Lee Tilson and the late Gladys Walker Tilson. A proud United States Army veteran, Mark loved music and shooting a game of pool or darts with his friends. He was an amateur photographer and also enjoyed writing. Mark was a loving son, father, grandfather, and friend to many and will be missed by all who knew him. Mark leaves behind in addition to his father, John Lee Tilson, six children, Tyler Brooks Tilson (Danielle), Sarah Elizabeth Byrd (Bobby), Kelsey Detwiler, Alyssa Fisher, Micah Detwiler and Nicole Detwiler; four siblings, Melanie Wilson (Eric), Cynthia Moore (Ron), Alan Tilson (Charlotte), Rodney Tilson (Tracey). He also leaves behind four grandchildren, Ian Tilson, Hayden Tilson, Jada Tilson, and Austin Taylor. A celebration of Mark's life will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020, from 2:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at the Marion Train Depot. Memorials may be made in Mr. Tilson's honor to the O'Keefe Music Foundation at www.okmusicfoundation.org. www.beamfuneralservice.com
