March 30, 1928 - May 5, 2020 On the afternoon of Tuesday, May 05, 2020, Mrs. Minnie Papiani Timmermann, age 92, of Marion, was embraced into eternity by the loving arms of her Savior, while at Autumn Care of Marion. The daughter of the John Papiani and Rose Raymond Papiani, she was born in Polk County, Iowa on March 30, 1928. A devout Catholic, Minnie was a member of Our Lady of The Angels Catholic Church in Marion. For many years, she worked in the pharmacy department at Walmart where she made many connections and friends. Known to have a green thumb, she enjoyed her flowers and tending to her flower beds. Minnie loved to be able to spend time with her family especially her grand and great-grandchildren. Although she was known as an excellent cook, she loved to go out to eat with her family and providing her great-grandchildren with ice cream and treats. Minnie was a beloved mother, sister, grandmother, and friend and will be missed by all who had the chance to know her. She was preceded in death by her late husband, Rolf Heinz Timmermann, and her son-in-law, Steve Nick Stevens. Left behind to cherish her memory are her two daughters, Angela Scarborogh (David), and Anita Stevens (Keven Chung), and her son Ralph Timmermann. She also leaves behind her sister, Josephine Ask, eleven grandchildren, and eighteen great grandchildren. A memorial service to honor and celebrate Minnie's life will be held on Saturday, June 06, 2020. www.beamfuneralservice.com
