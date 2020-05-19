November 14, 2001 - May 16, 2020 Miss Megan Denise Vess, age 18, following a lengthy and courageous battle with cancer, made that wonderful cross over into Heaven on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Mission Hospital-McDowell. Her loving family was by her side. The daughter of Randall and Amber Milhorn Vess of Marion, North Carolina, Megan was born in Johnson City, Tennessee on November 14, 2001. An extraordinary young lady, Megan enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. Having touched many lives along her journey, she was an inspiration to many. Megan had a love for the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing and hunting with her family and friends. Megan faithfully attended Straight Way Free Will Baptist Church in Erwin, Tennessee. Left to cherish her precious memories, in addition to her parents, five siblings, Kristen Dunnington (Bobby), Ethan Vess, Audrie Vess, David Scalf and Emma Melton; paternal grandparents, Wayne and Cathern Vess; and maternal grandparents, Brenda and Bill White. Megan is also survived by numerous special aunts, uncles, cousins, foster family members and several friends. A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Refuge Baptist Church, 946 Clear Creek Road, Marion, with Pastor Tony Cook officiating. Interment will follow at Vess Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., two hours prior to the service, at the church. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Megan's memory are asked to consider a Children's Hospital of one's choice. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Vess family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
