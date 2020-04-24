December 12, 1965 - April 22, 2020 Mr. Tommy "Tony" Waldroup, age 54, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at his residence. The son of Ernest Waldroup of Marion and the late Juanita Davis Waldroup, he was born in McDowell County, North Carolina on December 12, 1965. A loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother, Tony enjoyed spending time and making bitter sweet memories with his family, especially his granddaughter, Ava, who brought a new light to his life. He enjoyed being outdoors, especially when it came to fishing. Tony will be greatly missed by those lives he touched through the years. He is survived by, in addition to his father, his wonderful wife of 33 years, Christina Woody Waldroup; one daughter, Ashley Waldroup English (Josh); and one son, Sabbian Aaron Waldroup; his amazing granddaughter, Ava Christine English; and one brother, Scott Waldroup (Tracy). A celebration of Tony's life will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Waldroup family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com , or call (828)-559-8111.

