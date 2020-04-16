May 30, 1953 - April 15, 2020
Jimmy "Tub" Washburn, 66, of Nebo, made the transition from this life to a new life with his Heavenly Father Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with his wife by his side.
Tub was born in Marion, May 30, 1953, to Gladys Crosby Washburn and the late Dewey Paul Washburn. He attended Victory Temple Full Gospel Church for many years. Tub retired at the age of 49, from North Carolina Department of Transportation as a Motor Grader Operator, and after his retirement from the NC DOT he worked as a Heavy Equipment Operator for the McDowell County Waste Disposal. Tub enjoyed being outside, whether mowing the grass, cutting wood, using his tractor, or riding 4-wheelers. Tub and his wife, Rebecca, would spend time together riding bicycles at the Catawba Meadows Park in Morganton. He was a man that cared for his family and will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
In addition to his father, Tub is preceded in death by a son, Roger Neil Washburn. He is survived by his wife of almost 36 years, Rebecca Lawing Washburn; mother, Gladys Crosby Washburn of Nebo; son, James Nicholas Washburn and wife, Tammy, and their children, Brooke and Gabe Washburn; and two additional grandchildren, Eden and Jax Washburn and their mother, Phedra Wood.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Victory Temple Full Gospel Church when the COVD-19 restrictions have been lifted.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 162 Free Hill Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
