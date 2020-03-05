Mr. Danny "Dan" Watson, 58, of Marion, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie Watson. They owned and operated Buck Creek RV Park for 27 years.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the family.

To send flowers to the family of Danny Watson, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 7
Visitation
Saturday, March 7, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Danny's Visitation begins.
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
2:00PM
Chapel of Beam Funeral Service & Crematory
2170 Rutherford Road
Marion, NC 28752
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Danny's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.