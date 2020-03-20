October 18, 1965 - March 19, 2020 On the morning of Thursday, March 19, 2020, Randall Dean Watson passed away, at the age of 54. A native of Old Fort, Randall was born to Johnny Mack Watson and the late Grace Gibson Watson, Oct. 18, 1965. Randall was a true outdoorsman; he loved to hunt and fish. His family was very important to him. In addition to his father, he is survived by two dogs and two cats, who he spoiled and loved. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Randall Watson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.