August 3, 1933 - March 27, 2020 Russell R. Weaver, of Marion, completed his journey here and went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 27th, 2020. Russell was born in Zanesville, Ohio. After moving to Florida and residing there 21 years, Russ retired in North Carolina in the early 1990's and resided in Marion, North Carolina for the last 15 years. He was preceded in death by his wife, Marilyn Erwin Weaver; both parents; and several brothers and sisters. Left behind to cherish his memory are his children, David (Anna) Weaver, Kathleen (Stan) Smothers, and Kimberley (Dan) Flowers; his grandchildren, LeAnne (Michael) Roberts, Keith Flowers, Aubrey Flowers, and Sarah (Cameron) Free; one sister, Verna Vogt of Mt. Vernon, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren. Russell was devoted to his faith and his family. He enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors. After working many years as a General Contractor building homes, he volunteered at McDowell Hospital in various capacities for a few years. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. A memorial service to celebrate Russ's life will be held at Morganton Seventh Day Adventist Church on Saturday, August 01, 2020. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of Autumn Care of Marion and CarePartners Hospice-McDowell for the wonderful care that they provided Russ and his family during this journey. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory www.beamfuneralservice.com
