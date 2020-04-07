January 29, 1938 - April 4, 2020 Mr. Zade Westall, age 82, of Marion, North Carolina, made the wonderful cross over into Heaven to join other family members on Saturday, April 04, 2020 at his residence. The son of the late Eugene Westall and Tee Robinson Westall, Zade was born in Yancey County, North Carolina on January 29, 1938. He was preceded in death by, in addition to his parents, his loving wife, Geraldine Henline Westall, who passed away on January 05, 2010; two brothers, Bill Westall and Wade Westall; and two sisters, Juanita Butner and Jenny Hewitt. An amazing father, grandfather, brother and friend, Zade was an avid sports fan, especially if it involved NASCAR racing. He also enjoyed working with model trains. Zade is survived by his two daughters, Karen Westall Hall (Robert) of Simpsonville, South Carolina and Kathey Westall Arrowood (Richard), of Marion, North Carolina; one sister, Betty Morris (Bill) of Statesville, North Carolina; four grandchildren, Andrew Hall, Zach Hall (Chesna), Sawyer Arrowood and Taylor Arrowood; two great grandchildren, Harper Hall and Jace Hall; and a special friend, Geraldine Gregory. A private graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park in Marion. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Westall's memory are asked to consider, American Heart Association, 4217 Park Place Court, Glen Allen, Virginia 23060 or by visiting www.heart.org. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Westall family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.
