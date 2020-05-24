May 8, 1926 - May 22, 2020 On the morning of Friday, May 22, 2020, Mrs. Williams, age 94, of Marion, passed away at her residence with her loved ones by her side. The daughter of the late William Richmond Suttles, and Eula Mae Gouge Suttles, she was born on May 8, 1926 in McDowell County. A glass artist by trade, Willie loved what she did and had a passion for traveling. She was an exceptional loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Willie will be missed by all who knew her. Preceded her in death, in addition to her parents, are one sister; and two brothers. Left to cherish her memories are her devoted husband of 74 years, Jim Williams; two children, Jim Williams (Janet), and Ann Gibson (Dave); two sisters-in-law, Betty Suttles and Jean Ward (Al). She also leaves behind one granddaughter, Shannon Lind (Bill) as well as several nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. In accordance with her wishes, no services are to be held. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Williams family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

To plant a tree in memory of Willie Williams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.