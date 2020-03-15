Ryan Willis December 20, 1978 - March 11, 2020 James Ryan Willis, 41 of Knoxville, Tenn., formerly of Morristown, passed away Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Benjamin "Ben" Willis; stepgrandparents, Larry Barlowe and Marilyn Potter; aunt, Donna Potter and uncle, Matthew Potter. Ryan loved being outdoors, camping, watersports and especially playing basketball, a real thrill-seeker. He had just been recognized at Kings Academy for being the only student who played every sport offered in one school year. He was a wonderful, positive friend to everyone who knew him and would give his last dollar to someone in need. Ryan had the ability to light up a room with his smile and charm. His love of God led him to spread God's word. Ryan leaves his mother, Celia Potter-Clark (Joey Wilder); father, James "Jimmy" Willis; stepfather, Dr. Peter Clark (Becky); daughters, Addison Willis and Alyssa Willis; mothers of his daughters, Holly Fields Willis and Maria McKinney Laws; brother, Hunter Clark; sisters, Kaley Moore (Leslie), Abby Smith (Adam) and Meredith Willis (April Williams); one nephew and several nieces; grandparents, Margie Barlowe, Benjamin "Benny" Potter and Ruth Willis; uncles, Blain Potter (Lindy) and Paul Lauritzen; aunts, Brenda McGee (Doug), Diane Rhinehart (Danny) and Joyce (Jerry) Carswell; several great-aunts, -uncles and cousins; special friends, mentors and second family, Kenny Smith (Susan)and their daughters, Dr. Rachel Smith and Amy Kennedy (Adam); and a special aunt, Kathy Rogers (Rick). Visitation will be Sunday, March 15, at Alder Funeral Home from 3 to 5 p.m. Funeral services will follow, with Kenny Smith officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Ryan may be directed to Helen Ross McNabb Center, 201 W. Springdale Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917. Alder Funeral Home 4524 W. Andrew Johnson Hwy Morristown TN 37814
