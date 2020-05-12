June 7, 1929 - May 9, 2020 On the morning of Saturday, May 09, 2020, while surrounded by her beloved family at her son's residence, Mrs. Bertie Chrisawn Wilson, age 90 of Marion, took her heavenly flight home to be with the Lord. The daughter of the late John Will Chrisawn and Della Smith Chrisawn, she was born in Yancey county on June 07, 1929. A loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Bertie was formerly a member of Mt. Mitchell Baptist Church, where she enjoyed working with the young people and helping with the Christmas plays. She most recently attended Yancey Street Baptist Church in Marion. Most of all Bertie loved to spend time with her family and friends whom she loved dearly. Left behind to cherish her precious memories are her beloved son, Homer Wilson and wife Peggy; one brother, Finley Chrisawn; and two grandchildren, Kim Hefner and husband Ed, and Sherry Tuttle and Husband Wayne. She also leaves behind five great-grandchildren, Damion Swink and wife, Cheyenne, Kaitlyn Hefner, Ashley Hefner, Sarah Tuttle and Emileigh Tuttle; and one great-great-granddaughter, Ryleigh Swink; as well as several nieces and nephews, with a special thank you to Bertie's niece Tammy Callahan for her loving care and compassion. A funeral service to celebrate Bertie's life and homegoing will be held today (Tuesday, May 12, 2020), at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Reverend Wayne Tuttle Officiating. Following the service, Bertie will be laid to rest in McDowell Memorial Park beside her beloved late husband, Odie Wilson. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M., one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Flowers are accepted and appreciated, however those wishing to make a memorial donation in Bertie's honor are asked to consider Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, North Carolina 27405. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Wilson family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
