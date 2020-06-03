Pansy "Pat" Wiseman Wilson Rinehart August 22, 1924 - June 1, 2020 Mrs. Pansy "Pat" Wiseman Wilson Rhinehart, 95, of Marion, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at Autumn Care, following a period of declining health due to dementia. She was born Aug. 22, 1924, in the Altapass community in Mitchell County to the late O G Wiseman and Maggie Creason Wiseman. Pat was retired from Henredon Furniture Company but immensely enjoyed working at her husband's business, Rhinehart's Saw and Lawn Equipment where her ability to relate to and satisfy the needs of her customers was well demonstrated. Her kindness and generosity were apparent to all who knew her. She loved to spend time in her yard enjoying her flowers and feeding the birds, squirrels and turkeys. A life-long member of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church, she loved worshipping there and being with her church family. She was much loved and will be deeply missed. Her first husband, Emory Wilson, and her second husband, Cecil Rhinehart, both preceded her in death. Surviving are three children, Janie Wilson of Raleigh, LaVonne McClure and husband, Dean, of Marion and Glenn Ray Ollis of Greer, S.C; sister, Lola Webb of Marion; two grandchildren, Zack and Zoe McClure; and a number of nieces and nephews. A graveside service will take place today (Wednesday, June 3), at 11 a.m., at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ethan Hester officiating. Flowers are acceptable and appreciated. Those wishing to make a memorial donation in her memory are encouraged to consider the Patient Care Fund at Autumn Care of Marion, 1264 Airport Rd., Marion, NC 28752. Westmoreland Funeral Home www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com

To plant a tree in memory of Pansy Wilson Rinehart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.