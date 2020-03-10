June 20, 1929 - March 6, 2020
Wanda Lee Geouge Wilson, age 90, of Forest City and Marion, went to heaven to live with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 06, 2020. Her daughter and son-in-law, who have been her caregivers, were by her side.
Wanda was born June 20, 1929, in Bluerock, North Carolina, to the late J. Biss and Pansy Hall Geouge. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Emmett Wilson and her son, Wayne Wilson. She was also preceded by all of her siblings, two brothers, Bryan Geouge and Hershal (Ted) Geouge; five sisters, Grace Biggerstaff, Irene Geouge, Phyllis Spratt, Evelyn Rhinehart Burnette, and Mafra Pittman.
Wanda is survived by her daughter, Avis Finley and husband, Terrell of Marion; daughter-in-law, Linda Wilson of Forest City; four grandchildren, Heather Libera (David) of Forest City, Kari Arter (Taylor) of Spartanburg, South Carolina, Zane Finley and girlfriend, Becca Felts of Morganton and Cole Finley and fiancée, Jenna Hemmer, and her son, Andrew Peppers, of Nebo. She is also survived by four great-grandchildren, Glenn Early and fiancée, Brittany Conner, Julia Early, Max Libera and Eric Libera, all of Forest City, North Carolina. Also surviving Wanda are many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
Wanda loved her Lord and had total faith in Him. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Forest City for 64 years. She was a wonderful homemaker and took great joy in caring for her family. She was a great cook and excellent seamstress, and even made her husband's sport coats. In her later years she started painting and was so talented. Wanda had to stop her hobbies when she became legally blind, but always hoped she could do them again. She has left her family many heirloom treasures with her beautiful paintings and crafts. She loved her family dearly and unconditionally. Her children and grandchildren were most precious to her. Wanda loved camping, fishing, boating and swimming. She and her husband camped on Lake James for many years and had made many friends and memories during this time.
A celebration of life service will be on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2 o'clock pm at Beam Funeral Service & Crematory in Marion. Visitation will be held from one until two o'clock prior to the service at the funeral home. The Rev. Dennis Love will be officiating.
The family wishes to thank special caregivers, Jean Ledford, Martha Jamison, Christi Hill, Helen Miller and CarePartners Hospice and Palliative Care-Marion for the care given to Wanda during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Wilson's memory consider CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care of McDowell, P.O. Box 25338, Asheville, North Carolina 28813.
