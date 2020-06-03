October 4, 1938 - May 31, 2020 In the early morning hours of Sunday, May 31, 2020, William Thomas "Will T." Winchester, age 81, passed away from this earthly life. He was born on October 04, 1938 in Kentucky to the late E.D. and Maude Winchester. Will married Nancy McClure in 1956, and they shared 63 years of marriage until her passing in August of 2019. He was a graduate of the Memphis School of Preaching in 1968 and served as minister at churches in North Carolina, Missouri and Arkansas. Will served as the minister for the Marion Church of Christ from June 1975 to his last sermon on March 01, 2020. He is survived by four children, Rhia Crawford (Phil) of Marion, Lecia Greenway (Randy) of Rutherfordton, Tommy Winchester (Penny) of Spruce Pine and Kim Reel of Marion. He is also survived by nine grandchildren, Amy DePriest (Derrick), Matthew Crawford (Allye), Justin Crawford, Brooke Bobbitt, Krissy Loftis (Corey), Whitney Sorensen (Kevin), John Greenway (Dani), Tanner Winchester and Bryce Reel. His pride and joy were his eight great-grandchildren, Jordan and Baylee DePriest, T.J. and Boone Bobbitt, Kai Loftis, Hudson Crawford, Charleston Sorensen and Kasen Greenway. Will is also survived by one, brother, Joe Pat Winchester; and three sisters, Sue McKinney, Betty Cooper and Joyce Gee. A funeral service will be held today (Wednesday, June 03, 2020), at 1:00 p.m., at Marion Church of Christ with Mr. Don Iverson and Mr. Matthew Crawford officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., at the church, prior to the service. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to DaVita Dialysis, Kindred Home Health and CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care-McDowell for the loving care shown to Will during his illness and his passing. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Winchester family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit www.beamfuneralservice.com., or call (828)-559-8111.
