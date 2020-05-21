I realize that we are living in some strange times with the COVID-19 circling around every part of our body, mind and soul.
I believe that staying safe is important, so I wash my hands, sanitize my hands, wear a mask, spray my shoes with disinfectant, stand at least 6 feet apart from other humans, cough into my elbow and I try not to drive my truck into the wind.
I have gotten used to not eating in restaurants, not going shopping just for something to do, and not watching sports on television. To be honest, these things are probably improvements in my life that I may not go back to when these restrictions are lifted.
However, I am looking forward to being able to worship with my church family instead of preaching to a camera. I am looking forward to visiting with my family and being able to hold my grandchildren without feeling I might give them a highly dangerous virus. I look forward to that day.
Just about everybody has been affected by the isolation and drastic change of lifestyle in one way or another. Even my cat has not been acting the same as before concerning the shelter-in-place order.
I know cats are curious by nature, but Mordecai (my cat) has taken his dietary curiosity to a different level. He is always sniffing when I am eating something, so I will offer him whatever I am eating.
Cats can be finicky on what they will and will not eat, so I was not expecting him to have the same taste in foods as me. Trust me, I wouldn’t eat his food so I just figured he wouldn’t eat mine. I was wrong.
I have discovered that my cat will eat homemade chocolate cake with buttercream icing, homemade sourdough bread, homemade cookies, peanut butter, potato chips, ice cream, yogurt, sour cream with a baked potato and any kind of soft drink he can get his lips on.
If my cat continues to eat like this he will not have to worry about the corona, he is going to worry about a coronary.
Come to think of it, since he is eating my food, if I don’t change my eating habits, I’m not going to have to worry about the corona either.
As we have this time to reflect on what we are going to do when “normal” shows up, what are you going to continue doing and what are you going to start doing again?
Some of the habits that I have started during this time I am going to continue doing. I promise you this, I will never take holding my grandchildren or worshiping God with my church family for granted. I will never forget the feeling of the absence of something I love, and the value of having the opportunity to show love and to receive love.
I also know this, whether I have been isolated in my home feeding my cat, or standing 6 feet away from people in a store while almost everybody is wearing a mask, Jesus has never left me or forsaken me. He has not left or forsaken you either. Hebrews 13:5-8 says, “Let your conduct be without covetousness; be content with such things as you have. For He Himself has said, ‘I will never leave you nor forsake you.’ So we may boldly say: ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not fear. What can man do to me?’ Remember those who rule over you, who have spoken the word of God to you, whose faith follow, considering the outcome of their conduct. Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever.”
The same Jesus who was in charge before the creation of all things, is in charge of all things today and forever. Remember, don’t give in to sin. Think about it.
