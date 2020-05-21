Weather Alert

...VERY HEAVY RAINFALL MAY PRODUCE FLOODING ACROSS PARTS OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA TODAY... .MORE PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS CAN BE EXPECTED AT TIMES THROUGH TODAY ACROSS THE PIEDMONT, NORTHERN FOOTHILLS, AND NORTHERN MOUNTAINS OF NORTH CAROLINA, AS A PLUME OF MOISTURE SHIFTS SLOWLY NORTHEAST. ALTHOUGH MOST PLACES MIGHT ONLY RECEIVE AN ADDITIONAL INCH OR TWO OF RAIN, THAT COULD BE ENOUGH TO CAUSE NEW FLASH FLOODING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS. THE NEW RAINFALL ON TOP OF WHAT HAS ALREADY FALLEN WILL MAKE ONGOING FLOODING WORSE. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * A PORTION OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, AVERY, BURKE MOUNTAINS, CALDWELL MOUNTAINS, EASTERN MCDOWELL, GREATER BURKE, GREATER CALDWELL, MCDOWELL MOUNTAINS, MITCHELL, AND YANCEY. * UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING * PERIODS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WITH EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS WILL RESULT IN ADDITIONAL RAINFALL TOTALS OF 1 TO LOCALLY 2 INCHES BY THIS EVENING, HIGHEST NEAR THE BLUE RIDGE ESCARPMENT. * RAPID RISES ABOVE BANKFULL ON STREAMS AND CREEKS MAY OCCUR, ALONG WITH THE THREAT OF FLOODED ROADWAYS IN EMBEDDED THUNDERSTORMS OR POCKETS OF HIGHER RAINFALL RATES. MAIN STEM RIVER FLOODING MAY DEVELOP AS WELL DURING THE MID WEEK PERIOD, AND PERHAPS PERSIST THROUGH LATE WEEK OR LONGER, ESPECIALLY ALONG THE CATAWBA RIVER CHANNEL WHERE LONGER DURATION, SIGNIFICANT FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE. IN AND NEAR THE MOUNTAINS, THE THREAT FOR LANDSLIDE ACTIVITY WILL BE ELEVATED THROUGH TODAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. RAINFALL OF MORE THAN FIVE INCHES IN SIMILAR STORMS HAS BEEN ASSOCIATED WITH AN INCREASED RISK OF LANDSLIDES AND ROCKSLIDES. IF YOU LIVE ON A MOUNTAINSIDE OR IN A COVE AT THE BASE OF A MOUNTAIN, ESPECIALLY NEAR A STREAM, BE READY TO LEAVE IN ADVANCE OF THE STORM OR AS QUICKLY AS POSSIBLE SHOULD RISING WATER, MOVING EARTH, OR ROCKS THREATEN. CONSIDER POSTPONING TRAVEL ALONG MOUNTAIN ROADS DURING THE PERIOD OF HEAVY RAINFALL. &&