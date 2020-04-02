I realize the world has been on high alert with the coronavirus, and I pray that you are staying safe and calm during this difficult time.
It is great to know that we have a God who is in charge of all things in all places. God has control of time and eternity and one day these challenging times will be just a memory. I pray that this is a time that the entire world will turn to God and place him in our hearts where he belongs.
My church is not meeting for worship in large groups for the safety of my congregation and in obedience to the request of our government leaders.
However, that does not stop us from worshipping as a church family. My church has a live radio service each Sunday morning at 11 a.m., so people can listen to the service while it is taking place. Since it is a live broadcast, there is no editing the program if something unexpected comes up in the service.
We have recently started “streaming” our services on social media, which adds another dimension to how people can worship together without being in the same room. This is not my first choice on how to worship as a church family but with changing times come changing methods. However, the message stays the same.
The first Sunday we met without the congregation there were about 10 of us present. To be honest, it was a strange feeling to preach to an empty building, even though I knew people would be listening to the service on the radio.
A few minutes before the service started, I walked outside to speak with some men who serve our church through being security ministers. I wanted to thank them for being there and being faithful to what God had called them to do for our church. This was when things got interesting.
On the street in front of my church I saw a turkey standing in the road. My first thought was for the safety of the turkey. I didn’t want it to get run over by an automobile.
One of the security ministers and I went to the turkey and tried to get it to move into the grass. As a few cars passed by I chased that turkey from one side of the street to the other but it would not get into the grass.
I tried to make the sound a turkey makes, the “gobble, gobble, gobble” language, but the turkey wasn’t having any of it. I’m sure the passengers in the cars that drove by and watched a middle-aged man with his arms flung wide-open talking turkey to a turkey had to wonder what was going on.
I hope they weren’t thinking that my church had bigger problems than the possible threat of the coronavirus because the “Jive Turkey Virus” would be something that would attract national attention. Hopefully, no one took a picture of the incident.
Eventually I had to go back into church to preach for the radio listeners.
What did I learn from this incident? First, some turkeys just don’t listen to good reason when someone is trying to help. Second, just because the turkey didn’t listen doesn’t mean that I should stop trying to help it in the future. Third, no matter how foolish you may look to others, always try to help a turkey in harm’s way. Fourth, you just can’t talk to some turkeys.
In these challenging times in which we live, never forget that Christ wants you to be a positive example to live by faith and hope in him. Never give up on each other. God has given us each other to love and encourage. Colossians 3:13-14 says, “Bearing with one another, and forgiving one another, if anyone has a complaint against another, even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do.” Remember, don’t give in to sin, and wash your hands. Think about it.
