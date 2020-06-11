Who can understand the nature of life?
How do salmon know when to leave the ocean and return to the fresh water streams of their birth before they die? How do certain birds know the right time to fly south for the winter? How do stray cats know the right time to start a fight in early morning hours outside my bedroom window to wake me up?
All of these mysteries point to the greatness of God and how he has created each being with a divine timing and purpose.
A few years ago something was activated inside me to begin to cook and bake. I have always been a big proponent of food, especially good tasting food.
I watched my grandmother cook, my mother cook, and my wife cook. I have been content and willing to eat anything that was put in front of me.
However, I was compelled to start cooking for my family. Maybe it was because my newborn grandson was in the hospital for a couple of weeks, and my wife was with him and my daughter.
Since I was by myself, and I wanted to help my family in some way, I started to cook and take them supper at the hospital. They said they liked my cooking, and with that confirmation I haven’t stopped.
Let me tell you, I have baked cornbread, banana pudding, vegetarian casserole, bread, steamed cabbage, angel food cake, crepes, omelets and a pecan praline pound cake, just to name a few of my cooking/baking attempts.
However, my greatest achievement was with a cheesecake. I asked my wife to get me the recipe for cheesecake because that is my favorite cake.
Up to this point I had been successful with everything I had attempted, and I didn’t expect any less with the cheesecake. After reading the directions, I quickly realized that this was no ordinary undertaking and that I would need every resource at my disposal to make a cake that would make my family proud. I decided to use my wife’s professional mixer to combine the cream cheese with the rest of the ingredients.
I had used a hand mixer with other recipes because the big red blender sitting in the corner of the kitchen had intimidated me, but not that day. In regards to the recipe for cheesecake, I made a rookie mistake.
I had not fully followed the directions because I did not wait until the 40 ounces of cream cheese achieved room temperature. I started the mixer on the slowest speed, but the cream cheese remained the same. I increased the speed another notch or two, but I had the same result. I watched for a few minutes as the cream cheese rolled around in the bowl looking like it did before I started.
I was running out of patience and decided to turn the mixer “wide open” and see what happened.
Friends and neighbors, something happened. I learned that my wife’s mixer has different speeds: Low, medium, fast, and sling.
Yes sir, when I set that mixer on “sling”, that is exactly what it did. It began to sling cream cheese everywhere, and I felt I was just making a mess and wasting a great deal of cream cheese, time and money. After a few seconds of heart pumping panic, I slowed down the mixer from warp speed and cleaned up what cream cheese was on the walls, floor and me. I want you to know that once I finished everything and baked my cake, it was my masterpiece.
What can we learn from an almost disastrous cooking episode? First, sometimes life slings you around when you least expect it, so learn to expect it. Second, life can get messy, but you can’t quit, because you don’t know the end until you reach the end. Third, getting “slung” around isn’t always bad, because it helps you appreciate the times when life is at a good pace and all is well. How is your life today? It might be good, it might be great, or you just might be getting “slung” around.
Whatever it is, trust in Jesus as your deliverer and your peace. John 14:27 says, “Peace I leave with you, My peace I give to you; not as the world gives do I give you. Let not your hearts be troubled, neither let it be afraid.” Remember, don’t give in to sin. Think about it.
