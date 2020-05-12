Bob Orr was the first Republican to win a statewide judicial race in the 20th century and won four statewide races over the course of 18 years. Orr has also taught a course on the N.C. Constitution at UNC School of Law since 2002. Having been back in private practice since 2010, Orr has argued numerous cases in both state and federal court. He grew up in Hendersonville and practiced law in Asheville for a number of years before being appointed to the Court of Appeals by Governor Jim Martin in 1988.