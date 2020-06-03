I understand the rage of Minneapolis, Minnesota (George Floyd). I agree with the demands of Brunswick, Georgia (Ahmaud Arbery). I support the protest of Louisville, Kentucky (Breonna Taylor).
How could African American reaction to any of these horrific crimes be anything less than understanding, agreement and support for the people in protest against such?
But understanding, agreement and support alone are in these instances passive when the present moment is calling for active response. Just how should African American citizens of the United States of America react to these events? What are we actually protesting against? How do we shift to active response without undermining our efforts with hatred and violence? And just where do we turn for the answers that strengthen our resolve to pursue until we accomplish the end results we have every reason to expect and demand?
No ‘black way’For starters let me emphasize that there is no “black way.” There is no reaction to anything or any issue that is completely “black.”
We are human beings; complex beings, and individuals with different views and opinions. We have different emotional and cognitive reactions to a common set of circumstances. We are not clones.
But when we arrive at an acceptable solution to these social ills, it will be a “right” solution. It will be humane. It will be just. It will be fair.
So the question of this column is not seeking answers from the majority race, the department of justice, or any other extrinsic source. If you are black and reading this, these are answers that we must seek out from within; questions you must ask you and I must ask me.
At the same time, our blackness will tend to incline us to a common pivot on most issues — with some variance of degree in the particulars (of course) but to a general sameness.
If you are a non-black person reading this, I challenge you to question yourself. We do not seek your affirmation. I recommend that you do a self-assessment to find where you are on the issues.
I challenge you to ask yourself if you would have the same thoughts if the recent newscasts showed a black knee on the white neck of a man accused of a non-violent crime for more than eig minutes, resulting in death as other black officers stood by doing absolutely nothing.
And I further challenge you to honestly ask yourselves just how many times you would need to see such scenes repeated before you reached the tipping point or at the very least come to the conclusion that there is a legitimate problem.
A black perspective, a Christian perspectiveI speak from not only a black perspective, but from a Christian perspective. That’s what I am with respect to my personal values. I speak from the African American perspective. That’s what I am racially with respect to birth. I speak from a Southern African American Christian perspective. That’s what I am regionally, which, by the way, is much different than the Southern non-African American perspective.
My experience has been from a synthesis of all of those perspectives and my opinions are based upon that experience paired with historical, contemporary, social and personal contexts.
My words are mine and I don’t offer them for the Smith family, my siblings, or the church I pastor. Our church is made up of individual members who all have their individual thoughts based upon their life experiences as well. We do share a common faith that is objective, but it does not obligate us to arrive at identical conclusions about everything to the same degree.
There is room in our faith for differences of opinions. But as for me, I begin with God at the center and allow all of the other factors of my personhood to orbit around the conduct and ethics of his kingdom on Earth — the church.
Those principles include love for my neighbor, which is every other human being on the planet who, like myself, is created in the image of God. Whether I am or not, I believe I am right in what I say but acknowledge that there is and can be more than one right. But if a particular thing is really and truly right, it will be right for everyone.
Additionally, I am fully an American citizen and too believe the active pursuit of a more perfect union is my American obligation. That task, in my opinion, is no more clearly stated than in our founding documents that, “...We hold these Truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” That “We,” includes me, and I am at no point being more American than when I am actively pursuing these high and noble ends for every other citizen.
Another triad of instancesSo, just how much is too much? We are beholding another triad of instances that have resulted in a backlash that has the potential to overshadow the problems we are trying to address.
My disagreement with the violence that is erupting across the nation is from a posture of my personal faith. I cannot impose that upon everyone because not everyone claims faith of any kind. Yet I still believe my position is correct. The enemy of our souls has but three tools to use against human beings: lies, hate, and violence. Racism is centered around the lie that some races are superior to other races. Christian faith asserts we are all from one blood and share one nature — human nature.
Racism genders hate eventually. If I assign to myself the superior designation and everyone else the inferior one, that does not, within itself, necessitate that I should hate those poor inferior others. But if I control the reigns of power within the boundaries of the place we all dwell and I impose laws and sanctions upon them that favor me based on my superiority, and impose justice upon them differently than upon myself and those with me in our esteemed positions, and I oppress them with the thoughts that their lowly estate obligates them to provide services to me based upon my demands for how or whether they are compensated, then it is just a matter of time before I have cultivated a culture of hate. And should they dare stand in opposition to my tolerance toward them (on my terms, of course) then it’s just a matter of time before violence will erupt.
In a newsflash, violence can appear to be causal when in fact it is the effect of conglomerated systems constantly at work gendering systems of secular and social unrest. Such systems are satanic — rooted in lies, hate and violence. Those who don’t share my belief in Satan or the satanic need not, in order to acknowledge that the systems are at least evil. Systems are intentional. Problems are solved not by treating symptoms but rather, killing out the roots — the systems. There is a faith-incentive to do that.
The language of the unheardAs for violence, I agree with Dr. King, “A riot is the language of the unheard.” In the current state of affairs, no statement could be more true. I also agree with Dr. King’s projection that nothing could be of greater hindrance to the goals we are in pursuit of than to join hate with hate and react to violence with violence. It is an attempt to drive out Satan with Satan. So, if not hate, then love? If you’re thinking of a milk-toast, watered-down, “join hands and sing,” superficial kind of love, then no! It’s more like a “turn-over-the-tables” kind of love response; love that fights against the exploitation of those in the disadvantaged position.
We come short of having the authority of Jesus to turn over tables in his father’s house, but what we do have is the constitutional right to protest peacefully. The United States of America is a nation that came about by a group of people in protest against the mother nation’s refusal to acknowledge the reasonable requests of its 13 New World colonies. So the first priority of the Framers was to protect the ability of citizens to constantly address, speak against, and boycott inconsistencies to the nation’s ideals as a catalyst for necessary change. The initial goal of colonial protests was reformation, not revolution. Instead the British saw them as ungrateful, grumbling treasonists, not worthy of consideration. More taxes were imposed and all requests for representation were denied. The rest is history. War was necessary for revolution but protest would have been sufficient for reasonable reforms.
For minority communities, peaceful protest is the most effective tool we have at our disposal to bring about meaningful change. A revolution is neither possible nor desired. In the present discussion, we are after justice promptly carried out for corrupt police officers and private citizens who have committed murder in plain sight. These are not hand-painted propaganda images of the Boston Massacre run in newspapers. To the contrary, we have eye-witnessed events caught on video cameras and displayed in plain sight for all who will take the time to look. The peaceful protest is not an over-reaction. It is the proper action. The violence is too much.
What are we actually protesting against? Is it violence carried out against people who don’t like each other or each other’s races?
I doubt seriously that a protest, in and of itself, would bring about a lasting change in the racist heart. Racism is deeply woven into the fabric of American society.
To escape its effects, the Jew can change his faith, embrace the religion of the populace and assimilate. The Protestant can abandon his protest and embrace Catholicism or Anglicanism. The Muslim can pretend to be Hindu and vice versa.
But the black American cannot escape his blackness (not that we would want to). No matter what we do, we are black. Half, one-quarter, one eighth black is still BLACK. Biracial children are biracial children so designated only while they are with their white families. As adults, they are BLACK. Ask President Obama.
If people don’t like black people, they are Americans and that is their prerogative. Personally, I couldn’t care less. What I do care about is that justice is administered to all citizens the same — regardless of race, creed, color, religion, sexual orientation or economic status.
Every one of us, under either of those designations, that were born in this country should have the same legal rights as every other person — period! We do not have to agree on everything to agree on that. Why wouldn’t every citizen want that for every other citizen? WE care about laws being changed. WE care about the fact that hundreds of people per year are dead and their deaths are being caused by police whose salaries are being paid by our tax dollars. Justice is not being done. Why should WE not expect the same type of scrutiny for the employment of cops as we utilize for jurors who will determine the innocence or guilt of accused persons? These people are trained to shoot-to-kill if they shoot at all, and though I probably wouldn’t do it, I understand it. But if we are going to arm people and vest them with the authority to make life and death decisions for other people’s lives, maybe there should be a more efficient kind of legal process for qualifying and employing these public servants.
In the meanwhile, when they murder, they should be terminated, tried and incarcerated — period! But we must insist, not merely on the carrying out of justice for those who perpetuate these crimes upon the people they are employed to protect, but more importantly for the dissipation of the systems that presently allow them to incubate suppressed but present racism and bigotry until the right set of circumstances present those infected persons to release those emotions with murderous force.
Police officers have the full support of their departments to protect themselves when their lives are being threatened or when the life of another person is endangered. Who would oppose such a rational thing when officers are confronted with real danger?
Yet, there are protocols that all officers are taught from day one. They also know when the rules are uttered but the climate is suitable for a culture of profiling, race-baiting and non-professionalism. Departments must be run by capable and qualified leaders who have zero tolerance for unqualified public servants. Rigid requirements must be established from the United States Congress to actually define a “qualified public servant” status and multiple layers of scrutiny must be applied equally for all applicants. Every instance must be treated with exactness and a culture of across-the-board professionalism must permeate every crevice. Training must be a perpetual part of the job and some detail must be given to periodic assessments by trained and experienced professionals to assure the most uncomfortable place for racists to remain employed.
This is the kind of exactness we must protest for. We cannot be satisfied with a mere termination, or even an incarceration. We must go for the root of this cancer that is a stubborn part of our national experience. We must demand fair and equitable practice for everybody, everywhere. None of these stipulations, in any way, establish unfair and/or unfavorable circumstances for anybody.
In our protests, we cannot expect protocols that are in place to be terminated to accommodate the immediate crisis, immediately. Instead, collect all the data possible, allow reasonable time, and keep accurate records. Organize local efforts so that you are at all times in compliance with your citizenship rights. Any breach of those rights will have a negative effect on the cause.
From passive to activeFrustration and passion bring energy. These are catalysts which turn our views from a dinner conversation to behaviors that lead to change. But commitments at the emotional level are short-lived. Passion is what remains when emotion wears away. So how do we make the transition from passive to active? Above all, the conscientious mover must vote, speak, and support. Voting is essential for democratic government to work properly. Despite gerrymandering, and all of the stunts to make voters feel like it really doesn’t matter, it does. Votes eventually result in changed laws. The activist must vote nationally, regionally, and locally.
The “straight ticket” does not accomplish the ends we are after. We must be informed voters and there’s help. Groups like the NAACP provide candidate information that links our concerns with candidates who share those concerns. It doesn’t take very much energy to vote but it does to become an activist. If you live in a city, activism is much easier. It’s more difficult in rural America but it is doable.
Develop a social justice consciousness. When the objectives are as clear and sensible as the ones we are in pursuit of, do know that the fight will be dirty and the plot will be to distract the attention from the obvious. Don’t make it easy for the adversary. The activist must become informed and educated. Marchers should only participate in planned and organized, SMART-MARCH.
Disaffiliate with mobs and perceive such as enemies to the cause. Write letters, and work with churches and community groups. Equip the young with knowledge, discernment and decency. Connect with community leaders and support national organizations that have a history of consistently fighting toward these ends. Abandon heroics. Speak for the record. Emote privately. Learn and employ the wisdom of successful campaigns from days gone by. We’ve been this way before.
Perhaps you, like me, have the same question in your mind now as at the beginning of this essay; how much is too much? What we lack is leadership. We lack a unifying and clarifying voice.
I personally think the Obamas could reach the largest audience with the kind of messaging moments times like these require. I suspect they may be of the mindset that the focus could turn political which may make it difficult for them to assume a cause like this actively until after the election of 2020.
Publicly cheer on icons like LeBron James who are not afraid to take on a fight for something greater than a championship ring collection. Oprah Winfrey is another who is willing to lend her purse to the noble cause and there’s Atlanta-born rapper, Killer Mike (not the best name for an advocate, but...) who took a passionate stand speaking out against violence in Atlanta. Use your voice.
The pen remains mightier than the sword. Write. Blog. Tweet. Tell your stories. I perceive we are at a pivotal point. What I do know is that what has been done up till now is far too little. Let’s change that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.