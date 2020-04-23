I have always loved learning new things. Whether I was learning to play the banjo, white-water kayaking, baking, long-distance bike riding, or anything else that aroused my interest, I am always willing to learn.
Sometimes this has helped me, while at other times it has caused me some grief. When I was 24 years old, I graduated from seminary and was called to pastor a church in Virginia. During my last year in seminary I worked two jobs, went to school full time, and I pastored a small church.
Needless to say, I was always on the go.
When I arrived on my new church field, it took me about four months to visit my entire congregation. After I had visited just about everybody in town, one of my church members told me to find a hobby to fill my time. Since I loved being in the center of the action, I joined the local rescue squad. I wasn’t trained to help anyone who was injured, but I could drive the ambulance.
Let me tell you something: I loved driving that ambulance. I also enjoyed the fellowship of working with people who had prepared themselves to help others during times of crisis.
One day I was “beeped” to go to the rescue squad because there had been a shooting and someone was critically injured. I arrived at the station and was ready to roll when the EMT showed up.
We took off at breakneck speed on our way to the shooting, not knowing what to expect when we showed up at the scene. The EMT told me we were going to a rough part of town and for me not to start asking questions about why this fellow had been shot.
All of a sudden, a big car pulled behind me and started to blow the horn and flash his lights. I told the EMT that someone wanted me to stop the ambulance. He looked in the side view mirror and told me not to stop.
He said it was likely that those people thought we already had picked up the person who had been shot and they wanted us to stop so they could finish the job. He also said they might shoot us as well.
That was all I needed to hear. I drove that ambulance all over town with that big car on my tail, flashing its lights and blowing its horn. I drove through parking lots and over medians, but I could not lose the car tailing us. I finally made a mistake when I pulled into an enclosed area and the car cut me off.
I was expecting to get shot when the man jumped out of his car and came running up to my window, shouting obscenities at me. He told me he had the person who had been shot in the back of his car and he was trying to get me to stop so we could help.
In all of the excitement, I had forgotten about the reason I was driving the ambulance: to save a man from a gunshot wound. There I was, driving the vehicle with all the medical supplies and personnel to help, but I was running away from him, afraid something bad might happen to me.
Fortunately for me and the person who had been shot, the wound was not life-threatening at that moment, but a few more laps around the town and the story might have had a different ending.
What does this story have to do with Christian faith and what we are experiencing in the world?
I believe I can explain. The New Testament Church has everything we need to tell the world about Jesus Christ. We have the Scripture that tells us how to live our lives, we have the Savior who is willing to forgive us of our sins if we believe in him, we have the Holy Spirit to guide our actions and to correct us when we are wrong. We have it all, but do we share the “good news” of Jesus Christ with others? Maybe we are like an ambulance that has the medical supplies and personnel to help, but we are too afraid to stop and share what we have. Acts 1:8 says: “But you will receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you. And you will be my witnesses, telling people about me everywhere — in Jerusalem, throughout Judea, in Samaria, and to the ends of the earth.” The Christian should never forget the reason for our lives, and that is to tell others about Jesus. We should never allow fear to stop us from sharing God’s love. Remember, don’t give in to sin. Think about it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.