It was 7:30 in the morning and I was halfway up the mountain, headed to my favorite trout stream, hoping against hope I’d find it relatively uncrowded.
There was no small amount of anxiety on my part. After all, when days off work happen to coincide with a recent trout stocking and semi-decent weather — and by “semi-decent” I mean no major electrical storms, less than a foot of snow and/or sustained winds slower than 60 mph — you can’t let them pass by you.
That left only one mitigating factor between me and a day of blissful, unhurried fly-fishing, away from the cares and concerns of the everyday world: How many other folks had the same idea?
It’s not that I’m a misanthrope (OK, maybe a little); I simply prefer fishing a creek to which I do not have to bring my own rock on which to stand.
Usually, you can judge the size of the crowd on a given day by how many high-dollar, sport-utility vehicles with Trout Unlimited stickers and out-of-state plates are parked at the first sizeable pull-off. Fewer than a half-dozen is considered acceptable.
I rounded the curve with apprehension, and for an instant, my heart sank to the floorboards. The parking area looked like a used-car lot. But I quickly discerned, much to my relief, these were not fishermen.
There were perhaps 30 of them standing as a group beside the road. They looked like anything but outdoorsmen. It was a diverse throng that wouldn’t have seemed out of place at a James Taylor concert.
Folks of all ages and descriptions stood with their necks craned upward and their eyes trained on something high in the trees.
Ordinarily, I’d have been content to pass them by once I had determined they weren’t a threat to my day of solitude, but just then, my inner hillbilly spoke up in a loud and decidedly curious tone of voice: “Hey boy, I bet theys a bear in one of them trees, and them folks is a-lookin’ at it. You got ta stop and see!”
He was right — no self-respecting hillbilly could ever pass up a chance to look at a bear in a tree.
I swerved to the side of the road, parked and approached the group. A middle-aged gentleman in khakis smiled and greeted me.
“You’uns got a bear up in that tree?” I asked hopefully.
“Huh?...Uh, no,” he answered. “It’s a Swainson’s warbler.”
Needless to say, my inner hillbilly was disappointed.
The man turned his gaze back toward the woods and pointed in what I could only assume was the general direction of the Sweeney’s wobbler or whatever it was.
Whatever it was, by the way, it was a lot smaller than a bear.
“I can’t see it,” I said flatly.
“Oh, you can’t see him. He’s back in the woods a little way,” the man said. “I identified him by his song. We’re birders. We’re doing a day trip as part of a class I’m teaching.”
Ah, so the Swanny’s wiggler is a bird of some kind, I deduced, probably named for a man named Swanny.
Just then, a kid of about 10 rushed up to the chief of the bird people, notebook in hand. He consulted briefly and excitably with the teacher, made a little mark on what looked like a checklist, and then hurried back to stand with the rest of the congregation and listen to the dulcet tones of the Swampy’s whomper.
“Is the uh, the uh…Sw..”
“Swainson’s warbler,” he jumped in.
“Yeah, that,” I replied. “Is he a rare bird?” I queried, certain — judging by the apparent rapture of the birders — the species must be as threatened as the whooping crane, or maybe even the dodo.
“No, not especially,” the teacher responded. “They’re pretty common in western North Carolina.”
He then proceeded to tell me waaaaaay more than I ever wanted to know about the Swilley’s whipper. Among other things, I learned they have the second-largest beak of all the warblers, and the beak is somewhat flattened at the tip. The birds put the extra surface area to good use, as they feed strictly on the ground, turning up leaf litter and looking for goodies underneath.
It was interesting information if you love birds. If you’re a hillbilly with elk hair caddis flies and big, fat, stocked brook trout on your mind, not so much. The creek was calling, and I had to go.
“Well, nice meeting y’all,” I said with a smile. “Enjoy your day.”
“You too,” said the bird man.
I hopped back in the car and headed upstream. As luck would have it, I went much of the day without seeing another angler, and fished until I was too tired to make another cast.
Satisfied, I packed up and headed home, my thoughts drifting back to the birders and how different they seemed, with their khakis and notebooks, compared to most of the people you meet on the creeks, especially us hillbillies.
But there were similarities, too. Like me, they were willing to cover considerable distances and invest their precious free hours and disposable income in pursuit of their quarry. Like me, they were focused intently on their chosen pursuit to the exclusion of the world around them. Like me, they were passionate about what they do.
Like me, they were outdoorsmen (and women). And that means something.
There are things of great value in the woods and waters for just about everybody, and any attempt we make to get closer to the Earth is a noble one. None of us — even those who don’t choose to partake of nature’s bounty — can afford to lose what we have been given.
We’re equally responsible for taking care of the natural world, and we owe it to ourselves to embrace its wonders, whether we like to fish for brook trout, listen to Swainson’s warblers sing or stop on the side of the road to look at a bear in a tree.
