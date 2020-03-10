Regardless of what else happens in a baseball game, you can’t commit five errors — including three in one disastrous inning — and expect to win.
That’s exactly what happened to the McDowell Titans Monday in a 5-2 loss to the Hickory Red Tornadoes in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference opener at Titan Field.
McDowell (2-2 overall, 0-1 NWC) opened the door for the visitors with a three-run sixth that broke a 2-2 tie and gave Hickory all the offense it needed. Four of Hickory’s runs were unearned.
Two fielding errors — one in the infield and one in the outfield — and a throwing error handed the Red Tornadoes three runs in the disastrous sixth inning. All three miscues came with two outs.
Hickory reliever Zach Smith took it from there, striking out the side in both the sixth and seventh. Smith worked three scoreless innings for the win, fanning six and pitching around three walks.
Ethan Davis was saddled with the loss for the Titans. Davis gave up five runs — only one earned — on six hits in six innings. He struck out four and walked two. Dusty Revis pitched a scoreless seventh, giving up one hit.
Three Young went 2-for-3 with a walk for the Titans, who had only four hits. Chapel Matson and Gage Gentry (RBI) each went 1-for-3.
Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the third, the Titans struck for two runs to take the lead.
Young singled to left with two away to start the trouble. A balk on Hickory starter Blake Kiser (4IP, 2R, 1ER, 4H, 4K, 4BB) sent Young to second. Justin Dula then worked a walk to put runners on the corners.
Young came across on a wild pitch that send Dula to second, and Gentry followed with a basehit to right that plated Dula for a 2-1 lead.
The score stayed that way until Hickory tied it in the fifth — on a throwing error.
Smith went 3-for-4 with a double to lead Hickory.
McDowell is at home for a non-conference game against Patton tonight. The Titans return to league play Friday on the road at St. Stephens.
McDowell 7, Hickory 2 (jayvees)
The Titans pushed four runs across in the first inning and never looked back en route to a 7-2 victory.
Ty Smith went 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs for the Titans. He also got the win on the mound, allowing two runs on six hits in five inning of work. Smith struck out nine and walked one.
Chase Coley (4SB), Noah Higgins (RBI, SB) and Caleb Jimison collected a hit apiece for McDowell (2-1, 1-0).
