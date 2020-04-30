The large plastic storage tub had sat undisturbed beneath the work table in my garage for more years than I’d care to admit.
It most likely would have kept right on collecting dust if not for the coronavirus. Fighting off the boredom of quarantine one recent evening, I hauled out the tub and opened it. Inside were the trappings of half a lifetime of fishing.
I didn’t realize there were so many memories packed away along with them.
For the last decade, I’ve pretty much only fished one way — with a fly rod, for trout, in moving water.
When the fly bug bit me back in aught-10, I gradually consigned all my bass, walleye and crappie tackle to the forgotten tub under the table.
Now, all the spinning and baitcasting reels, plastic worms, spinnerbaits, half-ounce sinkers and spools of heavy line seemed so unfamiliar to my eyes they might as well have belonged to someone else.
I picked up one of the numerous worm boxes and looked inside. Soft plastic baits of myriad shapes and colors filled each compartment. I picked up a black-and-brown striped model with a swimming tail and a snakelike head. It was a gift from my old friend, Billy Proctor.
Bill was a fixture at McDowell High basketball games for decades, occupying his usual spot in the highest row of bleachers, right in front of my press table. Over the years, we talked a little about hoops and a lot about fishing.
One night, I regaled him with a story about catching a bass the previous summer that still had the remnants of its most recent meal — a foot-long water snake — in its mouth. Billy smiled and confirmed he had seen the same thing a couple of times.
At the next home game, Bill walked up and handed me a grocery bag filled with several dozen plastic worms. He explained they were made to order for him years ago by a gentleman in Georgia. The worms, with alternating black and brown markings and a decidedly serpentine profile, were dead-ringers for the northern water snakes ubiquitous in local waterways.
Billy died in 2018 at the age of 85. I wouldn’t sell you that bag of snakey-looking worms for a million dollars.
Another tackle box held hard lures; cranks and jerk-baits and top-waters in all kinds of colors, some mimicking natural prey items and others that resemble absolutely nothing in a fish’s world.
It certainly seems counterintuitive to think of catching a fish on any bait in the “fire tiger” pattern. Nonetheless, the gaudy plug — bright green back, yellow stripe in the middle, flame-orange belly, vertical black slashes along the side — is a staple of many an angler’s arsenal.
Legendary Finnish lure manufacturer Rapala makes its flagship bait, the original floating minnow, in fire tiger. I picked up one of several in the box and gave it a long look. It was that particular bait I needed if I wanted to catch walleye in the Catawba River during their annual early-spring spawning run. Specifically, I needed the bait in size 11, 4 3/8 inches long.
That’s the exact lure my buddy Keith Austin advised me to purchase back in the mid-90s. Keith had been pursuing walleyes for several years, and had settled on the fire tiger Rapala as his go-to bait. Keith got me started on river walleye fishing, which is largely an after-dark proposition.
We spent many cool, March evenings wading the Catawba and slinging those big old Rapalas downstream and across current. It was, and still is, some of the most exciting fishing I’ve done. In the darkness — walleyes are extremely light-shy and are thus more active in low-light conditions — your vision is pretty much useless, so your other senses are amplified. When a nice fish strikes, it feels like a dump truck on your line.
One night on the river, Keith hooked up with a monster. Forget dump trucks — this was more like a fully loaded semi.
Thanks to me, we never got to see it.
The giant fish smashed the lure and took off straight downstream. Keith’s drag screamed as line peeled off the reel. I crouched beside the bank and waited with the net at the ready.
Keith hung the fish in a deep pool, but it was headed for the fast-flowing current of a rocky shoal. I figured it would break him off if it got into the heavy water, so I hollered at him to tighten down the drag and try to stop the fish. Somewhat reluctantly, Keith cranked down on the drag, but the fish didn’t stop. There was the sudden, devastating pop of 8-pound test line snapping, and then nothing but the endless drone of the river.
I felt terrible. Maybe, if I hadn’t given Keith some dubious, if well-intentioned, guidance in the heat of battle, he’d have had a trophy walleye for the wall. Maybe if we had let the fish run and then waded past the riffles into the next pool, we could have tired it out and coaxed it into the net. Maybe. We’ll never know.
Cancer stole Keith’s life in 2017, unfairly and many decades too early.
I’ll bet he’s wading a quiet river every night this spring, where all the bites are 10-pound walleyes and your fishing partner never offers poor advice. He’ll be throwing a No. 11, fire tiger Rapala, like the one I held in my hand.
A pair of small glass jars in the far corner of the tub caught my eye; Berkley Power trout bait. It’s been a long time since that particular substance was packaged in glass instead of plastic, so these were ancient artifacts.
In the days before I picked up a fly rod, I caught many thousands of trout on the dough-like stuff. It stank to high Heaven and stained your fingers, but boy, did those stocked trout love it.
I unscrewed the lids of both jars, one of them half-filled with yellow bait and other containing a similar amount of white, and marveled at how the trout-attracting stench had remained intact for all those years.
The bait had once belonged to my father-in-law, Frank Wilkerson. I found them in his tackle bag after he died in 2013. I have never known, nor will I ever know, a finer man. He was pious and forthright. Lying was anathema to him.
I spent a lot of time with Frank after I married his daughter back in ’92. In all that time, I only heard him tell one fib.
Early one morning many years ago on the Cherokee Reservation, Frank was sitting on the bank of the tribal pond, catching trout on every cast with Berkley bait and grinning like a ‘possum as his stringer grew heavier and heavier.
Not everyone was having similar success, and inevitably, a young angler walked around from the other side of the pond and sheepishly asked Frank what he was using.
I looked on in amusement as Frank’s innate honesty waged an internal battle with his propensity for jealously guarding his fishing secrets.
Sure enough, he quickly cooked up some story about a secretive factory in our hometown that made the bait strictly for locals with the right connections and charged us an arm and a leg for it.
The crestfallen kid shuffled away, his spy mission a failure.
I frowned at Frank and shook my head in mock disdain. He met my gaze with embarrassment, like a kid caught reaching into the cookie jar, before we both burst out laughing.
I couldn’t help chuckling again as I placed the jars back in the tub — a treasure chest of memories I hope to open again someday — and slid it back under the table.
