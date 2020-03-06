The McDowell Titans built a 3-0 lead over the R-S Central Hilltoppers through four innings and appeared to be well on their way to a 3-0 start to the 2020 season.
Instead, they’re 2-1.
The Hilltoppers rallied for a 5-3 win in eight innings Friday at Titan Field. Hayden Wheeler’s two-out, two-run double off reliever Justin Davis in the top of the eighth proved to be the decisive blow. Hilltoppers reliever Jacob Champion then retired the Titans in order in the bottom of the inning.
The loss wrapped up an otherwise promising first week for the Titans, who start Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play Tuesday at home against Hickory (6:30 start).
The Titans played errorless ball in the field and collected five hits to equal Central’s output. But McDowell stranded 10 baserunners, while the Hilltoppers left just five on base.
Justin Dula got the start and worked seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits. He struck out five and walked four in a solid, 97-pitch outing. Davis (IP, 2R, 2H, 2K, BB, HBP) absorbed the loss.
The Titans jumped in front 2-0 in the third. Ethan Hamm reached on a two-out single to center, and Three Young followed with a basehit to right to put runners on the corners. Dula’s fly ball was mishandled in left field, allowing Hamm and Young to score.
McDowell added a run in the fourth. Ethan Davis singled to lead off the inning and eventually took second and third on wild pitches and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Dusty Revis.
But the Titans couldn’t hold onto the advantage.
Central got two of the runs back in the top of the fifth on a two-out single by Kael Snethen.
The score stayed 3-2 until the Hilltopper’ Xavier Toms led off the seventh with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a sacrifice and scored on a ground-out by Riley Stanley.
Champion (3IP, H, 2K, 2BB), who picked up the win, held the Titans down in the bottom of the seventh and the game went to extra innings.
Champion drew a one-out base on balls to start the trouble in the eighth. After a strikeout, Davis hit Bryson Jarrell with a pitch. Wheeler then delivered his clutch double.
Chapel Matson went 2-for-4 in the leadoff spot for the Titans. Hamm and Ethan Davis each went 1-for-3, and Young (SB) was 1-for-4. Revis had the only RBI.
McDowell 5, Draughn 4 (Wednesday)
In the second game of a three-game opening week, the McDowell Titans, with the help of some clutch hitting and a shaky defensive effort on the other end defeated the Draughn Wildcats 5-4 Wednesday in Valdese.
Coming off a 24-0 blowout win against Owen in Monday’s season opener, Wednesday’s outing was naturally a much closer affair.
McDowell had seven hits in the game off the Wildcats pitching staff.
The Titans took a 1-0 lead in the top half of the first. It started with a walk from pitcher Chapel Matson. After advancing to third on an error, Matson scored on a passed ball to give McDowell the early lead.
After giving up the lead once and trailing 3-2 after three innings, the Titans scored once in the fourth and two more in the fifth to regain the lead for the last time.
Justin Davis walked to begin the fourth and ultimately scored again by a combination of errors and wild pitches by the Draughn defense.
Then, in the fifth, an Ethan Davis leadoff home run to center gave the Titans a 4-3 lead. And the final run scored by McDowell again came with the help of some miscues behind the plate. With the bases loaded, Matson struck out, but a dropped strike three allowed Ben Barnes to touch home plate, adding to the lead.
The working margin was just enough for Matson, who got the win, tossing six innings and allowing four runs — only one of them earned — on four hits with 10 strikeouts and a pair of walks. Dusty Revis earned the save, allowing a pair of hits in the seventh and striking out a batter.
Justin Davis was the lone Titan that had a multi-hit game. He went 2-for-3 and scored once. Three Young (RBI), Ethan Hamm (double), and Benjamin Barnes added one hit apiece. Matson walked twice and stole a pair of bases.
McDowell 24, Owen 0 (Monday)
The McDowell Titans could not have asked for a better start to the 2020 baseball season as they throttled the Owen Warhorses 24-0 in a contest that ended after four and a half innings.
The game, originally scheduled for Tuesday, was moved up a day to avoid the prognostication of rainy weather. That change evidently had no effect on the Titans as they belted out 16 hits to rout the Warhorses.
After getting out a first-inning jam, McDowell got on the board, scoring a single run in the first inning. Shortstop Chapel Matson walked to the bottom half of the frame. He then advanced to second and eventually third on a pair of passed balls. Matson then scored on a deep infielder grounder by Ethan Hamm to give McDowell a 1-0 lead.
After that first inning the Titans took off.
Ethan Davis, after getting out of the first on the mound, settled in, retiring Owen in order in the second on a grounder and two strikeouts.
McDowell then broke things open, scoring 10 times in the second to take a commanding 11-0 lead. That was matched and exceeded by a 13-run effort in the third. Overall, the Titans finished with 16 hits on the night among nine different batters.
Outfielder Gage Gentry went 4-for-4 on the evening, driving in four runs and scoring four times. Gentry also earned a walk in the contest. Justin Davis went 3-for-3, driving in five runs and scoring twice. Matson (2 for 2, RBI, BB, 3R) and Ethan Davis (2 for 5, 2R) had two hits each.
Hamm, center fielder Three Young (1 for 4, 2RBIs), catcher Justin Dula (1 for 2, 3 BB, RBI), second baseman Logan Duncan and pinch-hitter Peyton Rose had one hit apiece for the Titans.
On the mound, Davis tossed the first three innings of scoreless ball, allowing a pair of hits, striking out six and walking one batter. Junior Dusty Revis (IP, 3K, BB) and Matson (IP, 3K, BB) tossed a scoreless inning each, forcing the 10-run rule after the top half of the fifth.
Monday’s outcome is the second consecutive year in which McDowell scored more than 20 runs against the Warhorses. Last year, the Titans won 26-0 in the 2019 opener at Titan Field. McDowell has now won five in a row in the series going back to the 2017 season.
Note: Sports editor Marty Queen contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.