If it was indeed the season finale, the McDowell Titans took a cue from the Dropkick Murphys song “Going out in Style.”
McDowell got a one-hitter from pitcher Justin Dula and rapped out nine hits en route to a 10-0, five-inning shutout of the St. Stephens Indians on the road Friday night in what was, in all likelihood, the final game of the season.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association — along with practically every other sports league in the western world — shut down all sports last Thursday as the COVID-19 coronavirus spread throughout the U.S.
The NCHSAA moratorium is scheduled to last at least until Apr. 6, but over the weekend, it became apparent longer breaks — the CDC has recommended eight weeks — would become necessary.
The message wasn’t lost on St. Stephens, who honored its senior players before the game, and, in a classy move, recognized the Titans’ senior players as well.
Once the game started, the Titans (4-2 overall, 1-1 Northwestern 3A/4A Conference) used a five-run second to break open the contest.
Center fielder Three Young had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-3 and driving in four runs.
Meanwhile, Dula was outstanding, allowing a second-inning single to Gavin Marley and little else. Dula struck out nine and walked three, throwing just 82 pitches.
The Titans touched up Marley, the Indians starter, for a run in the first. Chapel Matson was hit by a pitch, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Ethan Hamm, and scored on Young’s RBI single to left.
In the second, the Titans loaded the bases with one out. Benjamin Barnes walked, Justin Davis singled, and Dusty Revis drew a free pass.
With two down, Hamm singled to center to plate Barnes, and Davis scored on the throw. Young’s basehit to center drove in Revis and made it 4-0. Marley hit Dula with a pitch to load the bases again, and then gave way to reliever Will Rose.
Gage Gentry’s RBI single to left made it 5-0, and an error by the left fielder allowed Young to score for a 6-0 advantage.
Young delivered a two-RBI single in the top of the third to stretch the lead to 8-0.
The Titans pushed it to 10-0 in the fifth. Cyrus Black smacked an RBI double to left and Matson, who had walked earlier in the inning, came across on a wild pitch.
Dula struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Justin Davis went 2-for-3 for the Titans. Hamm was 1-for-3 and drove in a pair. Black (1-1) was 1-for-1 with his RBI double. Ethan Davis (1-2, double) and Gentry (1-4, RBI) also hit safely. Matson walked twice and scored three times.
Marley took the loss for the Indians. He gave to six runs on four hits in an inning and two-thirds. He fanned three and walked two.
