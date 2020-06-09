High school sports can resume June 15

High school athletics in North Carolina will be allowed to return on Monday, June 15, on a limited basis.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association made that announcement Monday, ending a three month dead period for high school sports caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it comes as the NCHSAA releases strict guidelines for a return to athletic activities.
Guidelines from the NCHSAA generally mirror those set by the state Department of Health and Human Services and the National Federation of High School Athletic Associations. Local school districts statewide will be allowed the right to impose stricter policies or even delay their openings longer if necessary.
Locally, McDowell High School Athletics Director Keith Ledford confirmed on Monday afternoon that the athletic facilities at MHS will open on the 15th for conditioning activities, using the protocols set in place. The athletic department will establish a schedule whereby each athletic team will have access to the facilities.
At the state level, restrictions will be in place to prevent physical contact and shared equipment. Schools will also need to provide hand sanitizer and regular cleaning of high-touch surfaces.
The plan is a phased resumption, and guidelines have only been released for phase one. The guidelines apply to all sports and students must complete a physical examination form, initial screening questions and a daily monitoring form in able to participate. Plans for phase two and three will be released at a later time.
The NCHSAA will keep in place the traditional dead period during the week of July 4, but the dead period surrounding the N.C. Coaches Association clinic has been canceled for this year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.