Lady Titans claw Cougars in non-conference play

The McDowell Lady Titans earned their second consecutive win this week, beating Mountain Heritage 9-4 Wednesday evening in a non-conference battle at Titan Field.
The victory pushes McDowell (3-2) back above the .500 mark on the season going into tonight’s Northwestern 3A/4A Conference contest at Saint Stephens.
The Lady Titans led on two different occasions, up 3-0 after one inning and then, after Mountain Heritage tied the game with a three-run second, McDowell pulled away with four runs in the bottom half of the third and two more in the fifth.
Five different Lady Titans had two hits each.
Jaden Shuford (2-4), Lucy Hames (2-4) and Logan Lilly (2-3) drove in a run apiece. Alex Poplin went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Mariah Hunt (RBI) was 1-for-3 and Maggie Rader added a hit and drove in a run.
In the four-run third, Lilly ripped an RBI double, scoring Shuford to give McDowell a 4-3 lead. Madison Wills then reaches on a dropped third strike, and Lucy Hames scored on the play from third. Then, Lilly scored, making it 6-3 when Poplin reached on an error. The final run of the frame occurred with an RBI double by Hunt.
The offensive production helped compliment a solid outing on the mound. Shuford earned the victory, tossing six innings and allowing two earned runs on four hits and six strikeouts. Avery Jordan finished with an inning, allowing a run on two hits and two strikeouts.
The Lady Titans will be on the road tonight at St. Stephens in the final game before the NCHSAA shut-down of high school sports (see related story).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.