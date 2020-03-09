The McDowell Lady Titans took a road trip to Cleveland County over the weekend and came away with a two-game split.
The Lady Titans (1-2) started Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play Monday against Hickory. The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday but was pushed up to avoid expected inclement weather. Results were not available at press time.
McDowell is scheduled to host Mountain Heritage Wednesday (4:30 p.m., varsity only).
McDowell 12, Smoky Mountain 11In Saturday morning’s opener, the Lady Titans survived a wild contest, beating Smoky Mountain in a 12-11 shootout.
McDowell, the designated home team, posted a six-run first inning to take an early lead. Unfortunately that margin gradually evaporated as the Mustangs posted a single run in the second followed by three more in the third and a pair in the top of the fifth to pull even.
From that point the rest of the game turned into a back-and-forth battle.
Smoky Mountain enjoyed an 11-10 lead after six innings of play, however, the Lady Titans came through in their last turn at bat, keeping the Mustangs off the board in the seventh and then pushing across a pair for the win.
Lucy Hames (3-5, 2RBIs) tied the game 11-11 with a double to center, scoring Madi Smith. Madison Wills (2-5, RBI) added a hit and advanced to second, putting a pair in scoring position.
Catcher Alexa Poplin (3-5, RBI) then came through with a one-out, walk-off single to right, scoring Hames.
Madi Smith went 4-for-5 in the contest, including a double and one RBI. Jessica Cannon added three hits. Logan Lilly (2RBIs) had two hits. Gracie Rice, Avery Jordan, Emily Crisp, Mariah Hunt and Sarah Tucker all had one hit apiece.
Franklin 11, McDowell 2In the second game of Saturday’s double header, the Franklin High School Panthers jumped out to an early lead and cruised to an 11-2 win over McDowell.
Franklin scored three times in the first and eight more in the second, doing all their damage against Lady Titan starting pitcher Lucy Hames.
McDowell was able to push across a couple runs in the fifth to avoid the shutout.
Madi Smith had three more hits in game, with two of them driving in runs. Jessica Cannon belted two hits. Mariah Hunt, Hames and Logan Lilly added a hit apiece.
So far in three contests the Lady Titans have struggled to get hitters out. McDowell has allowed 27 earned runs in 21 innings pitched.
