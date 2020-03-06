The McDowell Lady Titans soccer team opened a new season this week, splitting a pair of non-conference matches.
Monday evening, the Lady Titans kicked things off with a 9-0 win at Titan Stadium against Madison High School.
Five different McDowell players scored goals in the contest with Miryam Ramirez forcing the ball past the goal line and into the net four times.
Danae Lagos added two scores in the contest. Olivia Atkinson, sophomore Mya Quinn and Anukkah Burleson scored one goal apiece in the victory.
The defensive line for the Lady Titans that includes seniors Abby Lewis, Carrie Poore, and Madeline Ramirez, along with junior stopper Morgan Burnette, helped secure the shutout win.
R-S Central 4, McDowell 1 (Tuesday)
Then, on Tuesday evening, the Lady Titans battled the R-S Central Lady Hilltoppers at Titan Stadium.
Unfortunately, a pair of early scores propelled R-S Central to a 4-1 victory.
The Lady Hilltoppers wasted no time by taking a 1-0 lead less than a minute in. That goal, plus another score at the 10-minute mark, gave them an early command. McDowell picked up its lone goal of the night just before the half when Anukkah Burleson scored a blistering shot off of a perfect assist by Olivia Atkinson.
However, in the second half, R-S Central was able to pull away with two more scores while holding the Lady Titans to a shutout in the second half.
McDowell returns to action on Tuesday, hosting Hendersonville in a non-conference tilt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.