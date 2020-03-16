Lady Titans stumble against St. Stephens

HICKORY — A series of defensive miscues proved costly for the McDowell Lady Titans softball team on Friday evening in a 7-2 loss at Saint Stephens.
The road loss puts McDowell at 3-3 overall and a 1-1 mark in Northwestern Conference play while the Lady Indians at 2-4 overall have won both of their contests in league play.
The Lady Titans struggled at the plate, getting just two hits off pitcher Mayson Lail (7 IP, 2R, 2H, 9K, 2BB) but it was on the defensive end where the team committed five errors in the game with the Lady Indians capitalizing on those extra chances.
Saint Stephens pushed across single runs in the first and third innings to enjoy an early lead.
In the bottom of the first, Macey Pennell reached on a fielding error at third by McDowell infielder Mariah Hunt. Sophie Hainor was then hit by a pitch. Two batters later, Sadie Watts reached on another error at third, allowing Pennell to score, giving the Lady Indians a 1-0 lead.
Saint Stephens tacked on another run in the third and was in control of the game until the Lady Titans answered with a pair in the fifth to tie the game at 2-2.
Taylor Morgan started the frame with a double to right. Then, later in the frame, Jessica Cannon was hit by a pitch. With runners at second and third and two outs, Madi Smith reached on a fielder’s choice. Smith made it to second base, allowing both runners to score on the play, tying the game.
However, just as soon as McDowell regained some momentum, Saint Stephens countered with a decisive, four-run fifth, breaking the game open for good.
Mia Sexton and Macey Pennell reached base off Lady Titan starting pitcher Jaden Shuford. Hainor then got a hit and Sexton was able to score due to an error in center field, putting the Lady Indians back in front 3-2.
Following that, Watts manufactured another run on a ground ball, scoring Pennell. Then, with a chance to get out of the frame, Zoe Boston homered to left off Shuford, expanding the lead to 6-2.
With the sizeable lead, Lail buckled down in the late innings, retiring McDowell in order the last two frames.
Shuford took the loss on the mound, going 4 2/3 innings and allowing six runs (one earned) on four hits and one walk.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has suspended all sports until at least Apr. 6.
