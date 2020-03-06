The McDowell Lady Titans encountered a pitching buzz-saw on Tuesday night in an 8-1 loss to R-S Central in the 2020 season opener.
Lady Hilltoppers pitcher Emma Rogers shut down the Lady Titans, tossing a complete game two-hitter and striking out 14 McDowell batters while walking none.
The lone hits allowed were a leadoff double by Madi Smith in the bottom of the first and a one-out, solo home run to left field by Lucy Hames in the bottom half of the fifth.
In between those hits, Rogers was in command, retiring 13 consecutive hitters, 10 of them by strikeout.
Meanwhile, the Lady Hilltoppers scored single runs in the first and third innings to give Rogers a little working room. It was in the later innings where R-S pulled away as they scored three times in the top half of the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. Then, after McDowell got on the board in the home half of the frame, the Lady Hilltoppers countered with three more.
The fifth-inning outburst started with back-to-back walks. Then, a two-run double to center by Addie Pringle extended the Lady Hilltopper lead to 3-0. The Lady Titans were about to get out the frame without further damage but a crucial error allowed two more R-S Central runners to score.
Jaden Shuford started on the mound for McDowell, tossing three innings and allowing an earned run on two hits. Shuford struck out four batters and walked three.
Hames followed up with 2 2/3 innings of work, allowing three earned runs on three hits, striking out four and walking a pair. Taylor Morgan (2/3 IP, R, 2H) and Avery Jordan (1 IP, 2 K) also pitched in Tuesday’s opener.
McDowell played in a double header on Saturday at Crest High School against Franklin and Smoky Mountain, but results were not available at press time.
The Lady Titans return home on Tuesday, hosting Hickory to kick off Northwestern 3A/4A Conference play.
