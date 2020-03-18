Moretz helps GMU win A-10 title

Former McDowell Mariners swimmer Drake Moretz helped George Mason University win the Atlantic 10 championship for the first time in program history recently.
Moretz scored team points in several events as Mason put up 657 points to defeat second-place George Washington (637.5) and third-place St. Bonaventure (498).
Moretz, a junior from Marion, was a member of the 800-yard freestyle relay team and the 200 free relay teams that each finished second.
He also scored team points by finishing seventh in the 200 free (1:38.42), 10th in the 200 individual medley (1:49.50) and 11th in the 100 free (45.14).
He is the son of April and Chad Moretz of Marion.
