NCHSAA cancels remaining sports schedule

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association (NCHSAA) has officially canceled the remainder of the high school sports season in the state.
The association released a statement Friday, shortly after Governor Roy Cooper announced the 2019-20 school year had been closed for the rest of the term due to the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
All spring sports and the remaining winter sports championship games are included in the order.
Portions of the statement read:
“Today’s decision is difficult for the NCHSAA Board of Directors and Staff. We empathize with the thousands of student-athletes, especially graduating seniors, coaching staffs, officials and family members affected by this decision,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “However, this decision reflects a commitment to keeping our student-athletes, officials and member schools’ staffs and their communities safe, while following the guidelines provided by the Governor and his team, along with the Department of Public Instruction and the State Board of Education.
“We had maintained hope for a conclusion to our state basketball championships and a modified spring sports season to help return a sense of normalcy to our communities,” continued Tucker. “Now, as we continue to deal with this difficult time, we must do so by applying the lessons that education-based athletics teaches us: cooperation, patience, sacrifice, responsibility, perseverance and resilience. Together, we will be able to put a “W” in the win column!”
The release added the NCHSAA still plans to hold its annual board of directors meeting next week.
The association initially suspended sports on March 12. At that time, the NCHSAA halted play until at least Apr. 6. The date for reevaluation was later moved to May 15.
