NCHSAA shuts down high school sports

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has shut down all spring sports in the state as of tonight at midnight.
The shutdown is currently scheduled to last until Monday, April 6.
The association also postponed this weekend’s state championship basketball games indefinitely amid concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“As much as we would like this opportunity for our student-athletes, coaches, and their communities, we know that ultimately any decision we make must err on the side of caution,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker.
A release from the association said the NCHSAA Board of Directors would assess this situation regularly over the next few weeks. This includes all workouts, skill development, practices and contests.
All McDowell High sports scheduled for Friday will be played at the usual times, according to MHS Athletics Director Keith Ledford. McDowell has baseball and softball games at St. Stephens on the schedule tonight, as well as a soccer match at home against R-S Central.
In addition, middle school sports in the county will suspend their spring seasons as well until further notice, according to West McDowell Middle Athletics Director Michael Caparaso.
