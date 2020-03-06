The McDowell Titans tennis team opened up its season with a pair of 5-4 victories last week.
McDowell 5, East Burke 4 (Monday)
The Titans (2-0) edged East Burke 5-4 in the opener Monday afternoon on the road. McDowell picked up four of its five wins in singles play.
Top seed Isaac Smith fell 8-1 to East Burke’s Thomas Wentz, but the Titans won at the next four seeds.
Isaac Lawing edged Parker Lingerfelt 8-6 at No. 2; Walter Catala beat Chimnova Yang 8-3 at No. 3; Kaleb Burke beat Raelen Lo 8-6 at No. 4; and John Ramirez defeated Justin Jones 8-3 at No. 5.
East’s Davey Stamey squeaked past Thomas Moomaw 8-6 at the sixth seed.
In doubles, Wentz and Lo teamed up to defeat Smith and Max Ledbetter 6-3. Lingerfelt and Yang scored a 6-1 win over Catala and Hess.
But Moomaw and Ramirez slid past Jones and Stamey 6-5 to seal the win.
McDowell 5, Owen 4 (Wednesday)
The Titans again picked up four victories in singles play to get past the visiting Warhorses.
Smith defeated Eli Colson 8-5 at the top seed. Catala fell to Julien Swoap 8-5 at No. 2. Burke beat Siler Gore 8-3 at the third seed. At No. 4, Ramirez whipped Adam Moody 8-1.
Moomaw edged Harrison Kendall 9-7 in a close one at No. 5. Andrew Byrd fell to Rawley Wilson in another competitive match, falling 8-6 at the sixth seed.
In doubles play, Colson and Swoap beat Smith and Catala 8-3. But Burke and Ramirez teamed up to beat Gore and Moody 8-1. Kendall and Wilson scored a 5-4 win over Jose Rico-Martinez and Graham Daniels.
The Titans host R-S Central Monday. McDowell travels to Patton Wednesday and Owen Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.